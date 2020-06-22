Brazil passes 50,000 COVID-19 deaths

By WAM

Deaths related to COVID-19 in Brazil passed the 50,000 mark on Sunday, German press agency, dpa, quoted health authorities as saying.

The death toll rose by 641 from the previous day to 50,617, according to Health Ministry data.

More than one million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the South American country, authorities said, including 17,459 over the past day.

The number of cases is likely much higher according to experts due to a low rate of testing being conducted.

Globally, only the United States has recorded more deaths, at over 110,000, and more infections, at over 2.2 million, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

