Bus crashes into gorge in India's Kashmir, killing 31

By AP

An overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least 31 people and injuring another 7, officials said.

The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) deep gorge along a rocky stream, said civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana.

He said officials were investigating whether it was a mechanical failure or driver's negligence.

Top police officer M.K Sinha said the bus hit the rocks and was torn apart in several pieces.

He said the 27-seat bus was overcrowded.

Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.