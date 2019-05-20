Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques receives UAE Fatwa Council Chair

By WAM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al Salam Palace on Sunday, Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

The UAE Fatwa Council Chairman conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques relayed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed during the meeting.

The two sides reviewed means to advance cooperation in promoting religious tolerance and moderation, along with a number of issues of mutual interest.