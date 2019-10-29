Daredevils break bed of nails record

By Bang

A group of daredevils have broken the Guinness World Record for the most layers in a bed of nails 'sandwich'.

Nine martial artists stacked up on top of each other, with a bed of nails between each person, with the record set in Surat, India. There were a few grimaces from the man at the bottom, Vispy Kharadi, but they were able to beat the previous benchmark of eight.

Vispy said: "This record is tough because gravity has to be defied, one has to play with gravity, and the weights are very heavy.

"As you may have seen, there is no thin person in our team, only the men lying at the top two positions are thin and the rest of us are heavyweights so the three layers on me are heavier than me."

In addition to the bed of nails feat, Vispy also broke the record for the most iron bars bent with the neck in one minute.