Death toll from China pesticide plant blast rises to 78

By WAM

The death told from a massive explosion last week at a pesticide plant in eastern China rose to 78 on Monday, with 13 people listed as being critically injured, as the government again pledged stricter safely controls, Reuters has quoted the state media as saying.

State television said 566 people were still being treated in hospital after Thursday's blast at the Chenjiagang Industrial Park in Yancheng city, Jiangsu province on China's east coast.

Air quality remained within a safe range, the report added.

The official Xinhua news agency said China would strengthen the control and management of dangerous chemicals, and conduct risk assessments for all chemical industry parks.

"Authorities at all levels should inspect enterprises that are involved in nitration manufacturing and storage to make sure they comply with regulations on dangerous chemicals," Xinhua said, citing a statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management