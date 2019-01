By Wam

The death toll in the boat capsize incident in Mahanadi river near Nipania in Kendrapara in Odisha has reached nine after eight more bodies were recovered late on Wednesday night, reported Asian News International, ANI.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of nine persons in the boat tragedy, conveying his deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

"He also ordered free medical treatment for the injured," added ANI.