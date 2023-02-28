Delegation from Iran's Border Guard Command arrives in UAE

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 27th February, 2023 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Border Guard Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran today arrived in the UAE to attend the seventh meeting with the UAE's National Guard, represented by the UAE Coast Guard, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

A part of the periodic visits between the two parties, the meeting will discuss the prospects for cooperation in combating organised crime across maritime borders, as well as all types of infiltration and smuggling operations, in addition to collaborations in the fields of search and rescue, regulating offshore fishing activities, especially overfishing, and protecting the marine environment, in order to serve the interests of both countries.

