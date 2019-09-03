Dorian kills five in Bahamas, US evacuates SE coast

By AFP

Monster storm Dorian hovered over the Bahamas as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, killing at least five people and spurring mass evacuations on the US east coast.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Monday termed the hurricane a "historic tragedy" for the archipelago.

"Thus far, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed that there are five deaths in Abaco," Minnis told a news conference, referring to the islands where Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Sunday.

It weakened slightly to a still-dangerous Category 3 storm on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As Dorian ground to a standstill, pounding Grand Bahama further to the west of the island chain, the Bahamas tourism and aviation ministry announced the start of rescue operations "in parts where it is safe."