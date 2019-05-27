Dubai Crown Prince meets Mohammed bin Salman

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met today in Jeddah, with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged Ramadan greetings and wished more progress and peace as well as further cultural and humanitarian achievements for both countries.

They discussed the historic bilateral relations between the two countries' peoples and leaderships and ways to further enhance them.

The accompanying delegation of Sheikh Hamdan and a number of Saudi princes and officials attended the meeting.