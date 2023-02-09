Dubai International Humanitarian City and World Health Organization Join Forces to Aid Earthquake-stricken Turkiye and Syria

By Emirates247

The recent earthquakes that devastated Turkiye and Syria has sparked a swift response from the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the IHC, the world's largest humanitarian hub, is mobilized to respond efficiently and effectively.

"The IHC stands firmly committed to providing the people affected by the earthquakes with the humanitarian support and resources they need. We are taking urgent action by facilitating airlifts of vital medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) to address the pressing demand for medical aid in the affected regions," said His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC.

A first cargo plane bound for the Turkiye through Istanbul departed from Al Maktoum International Airport tonight, transporting 37 tons of medical kits.

Additionally, IHC is facilitating another relief flight to Syria to support international humanitarian agencies in delivering additional tons of crucial aid, which includes medicines, and other essential supplies. The IHC is funding the logistics operation through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), which mobilizes resources from the private and public sectors to respond to humanitarian crises.

The IHC's members and team of dedicated professionals are working tirelessly to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most as quickly and efficiently as possible. This initiative aligns with Dubai’s ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian aid and supporting communities affected by disasters around the world.

