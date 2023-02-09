Dubai Press Club announces dates for the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum

By Emirates247

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced that the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) will be held from 26 to 27 September 2023, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The region’s largest media gathering, the Forum will bring together prominent political figures, writers, thought leaders, opinion-makers, renowned media personalities and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, President of the DPC and Chairperson of the AMF’s Organising Committee, said: “Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the Arab Media Forum has sought to advance Dubai’s vision to foster constructive exchange of ideas to accelerate development across various sectors. The Dubai Press Club is in the process of developing a rich agenda for the Forum that reflects the aspirations of the region’s media community and the critical issues they are facing. As the region’s most comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange in the Arab media community, the AMF has continued to promote a deep dialogue between various stakeholders in the industry to shape a common vision for the future,” she said.

Highlighting the exceptional response that the Forum evokes from the region’s media community each year, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “Leading media organisations, professionals and media leaders look forward to the event each year as an opportunity to exchange ideas on shaping a new future for the region’s media and gain insights on how they can harness innovative new technologies and trends.”

The Dubai Press Club has been closely engaging with the media community in the region to gain a deeper understanding of the current opportunities and challenges facing the industry. The agenda for this year’s Arab Media Forum will reflect the media community’s aspirations, goals and perspectives.

“The Forum’s agenda is currently being developed based on discussions conducted by the event’s Organising Committee, as well as external meetings with media professionals and decision-makers across the region. We look forward to organising the 21st edition of the event and facilitating an insightful and enriching exchange of knowledge and experiences at the Forum,” Dr. Buhumaid added.

Launched over 20 years ago, the Arab Media Forum is one of the major events in the Dubai Press Club’s annual calendar of events. The Arab world’s largest media gathering, the AMF has emerged as the most comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing in the Arab media community. The annual event, which attracts thousands of prominent thought leaders, has steadily evolved in scope and reach to encompass a broad international outlook.

