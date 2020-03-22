Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

By WAM

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb decided on Saturday to suspend Friday prayers and congregational prayers for the Muslims at Al-Azhar Mosque downtown Cairo for two weeks, as a preventive measure against the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

Six days ago, the Grand Imam issued a fatwa, saying that the cancellation of Friday prayer and all congregational prayers are permissible amid the current health crisis.

Also, Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf [Endowment] closed Al Sayeda Zainab Mosque, one of the most important and historical mosques in Old Cairo, after a large number of worshippers mobbed outside the mosque following the Friday prayer, the ministry announced in a statement.

