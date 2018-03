Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have visited the Egyptian Opera House.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Egyptian President and the Saudi Crown Prince watched special presentation of the play Salm Nafsak (Give yourself Up), which was awarded the best theater show in 2017.

The play highlights the events of a number of issues in reality experienced by modern society in recent times, SPA added.