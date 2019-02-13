ERC distributes 1,400 food baskets in desert areas of Shabwa, Yemen

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has sent relief convoys to a number of Shabwa districts, Yemen, including 1,400 food baskets benefiting more than 8,120 low-income citizens as part of its humanitarian programme to help people who suffer from a difficult humanitarian situation.

The distribution of food baskets targeted desert areas of Nisab and Usaylan districts in Shabwa, where the ERC team focused on vulnerable families.

The beneficiaries lauded the support provided by the UAE to Yemenis in various sectors, which, they said, have helped them alleviating their suffering.