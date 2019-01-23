ERC distributes 50 tonnes of aid to 12,000 beneficiaries in Shabwa

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed over 50 tonnes of food aid to 12,000 eligible Yemenis in remote areas of Shabwa Governorate during January.

The aid provided for the essential needs of the people of Merkha As Sufla and Merkha Al Ulya districts.

It's part of the ERC’s relief and humanitarian efforts to stand by the Yemeni people and help them survive the country's dire economic circumstances.

Local officials valued the relief and humanitarian aid and the beneficiaries thanked the UAE, represented in the ERC, for the support, which included a wide range of badly needed supplies.