ERC distributes 80 tonnes of food aid to people of Ad Duraihimi, Yemen

By Wam

The UAE has sent, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, an aid convoy carrying 80 tonnes of food aid, to assist 14,000 people in Al Namsa, Deir Abdullah, Wal Hawareth and Qaza in Ad Duraihimi District on Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, as part of its projects, activities and initiatives for the Year of Tolerance.

The ERC’s teams distributed the aid to the people of these areas.

The ERC’s representative in the Red Sea Coast stated that through this aid the UAE wanted to support people in villages, cities and regions of the area, to ease their suffering and improve their living conditions.

The beneficiaries affirmed that the UAE’s support which included humanitarian aid and services, have fulfilled their needs and helped them overcome their disastrous situation, which was caused by the war started by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.