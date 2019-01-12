ERC distributes food aid in Daw'an, Yemen

By Wam

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has distributed 1,000 food baskets to the poor and low-income families in the Daw'an district, in an effort to help the people of Hadramaut, and to meet the needs of Yemeni citizens as well.

The move is part of a comprehensive humanitarian efforts made by the UAE across the governorate and in other Yemeni territories during the 'Year of Tolerance'.

The people of Da'wan expressed their happiness at the ERC’s new relief campaign, which, they said, will help ease their suffering, and thanked the UAE for its valuable and continuing support.