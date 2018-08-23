ERC distributes sacrificial meat for Syrian refugees in Jordan

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent team in the Emirati-Jordanian Camp in Mereijeeb Al Fuhood has shared the happiness of Eid Al Adha with the Syrian refugees and provided them with sacrificial meat during the holy occasion.

Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, Director of the Camp, which is located in Al Zarqa Governorate, Jordan, participated in distributing the meat along with Abdullah Mohsin Al Hamli, Camp Deputy Director, along with relief team volunteers.

The beneficiaries extended thanks to the significant humanitarian and developmental aid provided by the UAE through the country's main aid arm and other charity organsiations for Syrian refugees in Jordan.