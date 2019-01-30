ERC launches health centre in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today launched a health centre in Ash Shujayrah in Ad Durayhimi District, Hodeidah Governorate, which will offer medical services to over 22,000 Yemenis in 14 villages.

The ERC completed the centre’s restoration and equipped it with medical equipment and supplies, including an integrated solar energy system, to support the health sector of the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs of the ERC in Yemen, said that the centre’s restoration is part of the ERC’s efforts to launch humanitarian, services and development projects in the Red Sea Coast during the Year of Tolerance while affirming the ERC’s desire to return the normal living conditions of the Red Sea Coast and end the suffering of Yemenis caused by the war started by the Houthi militias.

Dr. Abu Bakr Ibrahim, Director of the Health Centre in Ash Shujayrah, explained that the centre’s reconstruction, supported by the ERC, included the provision of medical equipment, tools and supplies, as well as two water tanks, two solar panels, two batteries and lighting, along with the construction of two rooms, a hallway and two bathrooms.

He also pointed out that the centre will serve the villages of Ash Shujayrah, Al Nukhailah, Kadf Al Maatara, Kadf Murad, Al Hadda, Al Hamediyah, Deer Abdullah, Deer Yahia, Deer Hussain, Deer Al Namesa, Al Faza, Al Hawareth, Wadi Rumman, and Markoudha, which are home to 22,000 people.

He then thanked the UAE for launching the project to restore the centre and other vital projects.

Several of the centre’s staff stressed that, before it was expanded, rehabilitated and equipped by the ERC, it was suffering from an overcrowding of patients, who are mostly children, women and the elderly, while praising the ERC’s support, as well as its efforts to provide basic services to the people of Ad Durayhimi District and other parts of the Red Sea Coast.