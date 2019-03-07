ERC reopens medical centre in Hodeidah

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has re-opened a medical centre in Al Bahader area in Ad Durreihmi district, Hodeidah, after several years, during which the facility remained dilapidated due to current circumstances in Yemen.

The ERC representative in the Red Sea Coast said the medical centre has been revamped and provided with all medical equipment in addition to an integrated solar energy system.

"The new facility is addressing the needs of 7,000 people in Al Bahader area as well as to locals in adjacent districts, including Al Qabasyia, Al Marabiya, Makaria, Al Marazqa, Manawis, Mashaheer, Gholeifqa, Koweri, and Al Qurain. It comes as part of other medical facilities in Al Shujeirah, Al Taif and Al Juraiba areas which will receive daily from 120 to 150 medical cases and will be providing free services for all locals," he added.

Hashim Al Azazi, Under-Secretary of Hodeidah Governorate, said the new facility was almost dilapidated before the ERC took the initiative and revamped the entire facility and provided it with all needed equipment, including full laboratorial equipment.

He commended the continued support provided by the UAE through its premier humanitarian aid arm to ensure normalcy of life and improve living conditions, including health, education, water and electricity services in all liberated Yemeni territories.

The people of Al Bahader expressed gratitude to the ERC management for their continuing support.