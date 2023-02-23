Federal Authority Denies Promotional Information About Obtaining Emirati ID Cards for GCC Citizens

By Emirates247

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Border Security has denied the promotional information attributed to it and circulated about enabling citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries to obtain the Emirati identity card for a financial fee only.

The authority issued a statement on its official Twitter account stating: "The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Border Security denies the promotional information attributed to it and circulated on social media platforms about enabling citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries to obtain the Emirati identity card for a financial fee only."

The authority urged the public and customers to obtain information from official sources and clarified: "The authority calls on its customers to be cautious about misleading advertisements, and confirms that being registered in the population registry systems to obtain the Emirati identity card requires meeting the requirements subject to regulations and controls, according to the organized decisions that have not undergone any changes."

The authority also called on all members of the community to ignore the mentioned rumor and obtain accurate information from reliable channels of the authority and official government sources.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.