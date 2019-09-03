Fire burning at gas plant in western India, 4 reported dead

By AP

A fire has broken out at a state-run oil and gas processing plant in western India, and four people are reported to have been killed.

The Oil and Natural Gas Commission, which runs the plant, says on Twitter the fire that broke out Tuesday is being contained.

Press Trust of India news agency quoted police as saying four people have been killed by the fire.

The cause of the fire in Navi Mumbai township near India's financial capital of Mumbai is not immediately known.

The ONGC said there was no impact on oil processing in the plant and the supply of gas has been diverted to another plant.