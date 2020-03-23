First coronavirus death in Montenegro

By WAM

Montenegro has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus, the German press agency, dpa, has quoted the state broadcaster RTCG as saying.

A 65-year old man died shortly after his arrival at a hospital in the capital Podgorica on Sunday night, RTCG reported on Monday.

The man had earlier travelled to Serbia, according to the broadcaster.

Currently, 22 people have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the Balkan country.

Another 5,500 people suspected to have the virus were under observation, health authorities said.

