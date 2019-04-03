Five injured as Houthi drones intercepted over Saudi Arabia

By Wam

The Royal Saudi Air Defence systems intercepted two drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias towards the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said on Wednesday.

SPA quoted the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki S. Al-Malki as saying that they objects were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed according to the Rules of Engagement.

Col. Al-Malki clarified that up until the issuance of this statement, and as a result of intercepting the two hostile Houthi drones, debris have scattered along two civilian areas, and resulted in injuring five civilians; among them a woman and a child. In addition to damages to some houses and four vehicles.

The Official Spokesman indicated that the continuous attempts by the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects through UAV and remote-controlled explosive speedboat terrorist, hostile attacks emanating from Hodeidah Governorate specifically in a time that the Coalition command is adhering to the ceasefire in Hodeidah as defined by the Stockholm Agreement, the militia, in committing such hostile, terrorist acts, seeks to provoke Coalition forces into conducting military operations in the Governorate.

He also reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to supporting the political efforts spearheaded by Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy to Yemen, and Michael Anker Lollesgaard, chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, to successfully implement the Stockholm Agreement.