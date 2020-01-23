Florida residents warned about falling iguanas

By Bang

The National Weather Service has warned of falling iguanas in South Florida.

Residents have been given an unusual warning this week with low temperatures meaning the reptiles could be dropping from trees due to the change in weather.

In a statement, the Miami National Weather Service office tweeted: "This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s [Farehnheit]. Brrrr!"

The service also tried to calm any concerns citizens, pointing out that the reptiles weren't dying from the fall.

They added: "They may fall from trees, but they are not dead."

