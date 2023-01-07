FNC's Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union's executive committee meetings in Cairo

By WAM

The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) represented by Naema Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Arab Parliament and Aisha Liateem, Member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, today took part in the 29th edition of the meetings of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union’s executive committee in Cairo.

During the meeting, they discussed the report of the Secretary-General of the Union, the reports of the subcommittee and the legal team emanating from the executive committee, the report of the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award Committee, the Union’s strategy for the years 2023-2026, and other issues on the agenda.

The meeting also recommended including objectives related to health, education and training support in the Union's strategy.

The delegation also participated in the 8th meeting of the legal team stemmed from the executive committee.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.