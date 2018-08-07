GCC Secretary General supports Saudi actions against Canada

By Wam

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif Al-Zayani today expressed his support to the actions taken by Saudi Arabia against Canada's Foreign Ministry and the Canadian Embassy in Riyadh.

Al-Zayani affirmed, in a press statement, his condemnation and rejection of the Canadian action, which, he said, contained "false claims".

He described the Canadian statements as an unacceptable interference in Saudi Arabia's internal affairs.

"These statements are a clear violation of the principles of the UN Charter and also detrimental to the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada," Al-Zayani added.