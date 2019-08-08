Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

By Wam

Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, received a delegation from the UAE, which included Dr. Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Dr. Yousef Abdullah Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque Centre.

The Emirati delegation praised Dr. Al Tayyeb’s global role in spreading the values of peace and moderation, confronting extremist ideologies, and building bridges of dialogue and communication between religious leaders from around the world, stressing that his efforts have protected young people from being deceived by the slogans of terrorist organisations.

Dr. Al Tayyeb thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people, adding that the UAE has become a symbol of peace.