Great Mosque of al-Nuri, The Church of Our Lady of the Hour, and Al Tahira Church historical evidence on UAE's preservation of human heritage

By WAM

The restoration and revamping of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri and its Al Hadba Minaret in Mosul City, Iraq represents one of the historical evidence of the UAE's efforts and its inspiring journey to preserve the human and cultural heritage worldwide as well as its pioneering role in spreading the principles of human fraternity, moderation and openness and rejecting intolerance and intellectual, religious and cultural extremism.

Tomorrow, Sunday, 21st June, will mark the third anniversary of the destruction of the al-Nuri Mosque and its minaret at the hands of extremism and terrorism, as it is one of the most important religious and historical monuments and cultural and human heritage globally.

This five-year project, worth US$50.4 million, sends a message to Iraqi youth themed "Towards a Brighter Future", as they were active contributors in the reconstruction process.

The project, when completed, will support cultural tourism and development in the community of Mosul and contributes to building a vibrant and prosperous city that spreads tolerance, reconciliation and openness values and returns.

In her remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said, "The reconstruction of al-Nuri Mosque and its minaret carries peace and coexistence meanings in a multi-religious society, doctrines and cultures, indicating that this project is a model that highlights the role of the UAE in safeguarding the world heritage and preserving cultural resources by adopting sustainable initiatives that guarantee the right of future generations to archaeological and heritage sites."

She added that the UAE has a history in safeguarding the world’s heritage and this strategic step mirrors the partnership between the UAE and the UNESCO to rebuild this key historical landmark, noting that the UAE is committed to accomplishing the project, according to the agreed timetable with all parties.

Al Kaabi added that the scenes of the al-Nouri Mosque after being targeted by the terrorist organisation Daesh had pained everyone, especially the people of Mosul who lost a very significant landmark that represents the spirit of their ancient city. So, the UAE initiative was to rebuild this ancient historical and cultural landmark.

The reconstruction was a turning point in the life of the Mosulis in particular and the Iraqi people, in general, given its cultural and historical value, as it embodies values, thought, belonging and trust that should be preserved and passed on to future generations.

The UAE has also offered its support for the reconstruction of the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Hour, also known as Al-Saa’a Church, and Al Tahira Church.

