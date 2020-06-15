Greece welcomes foreign visitors

By WAM

Greece reopened its main airports to more international flights on Monday, hoping to kick-start its vital tourism sector after three months in lockdown, Reuters reported.

Tourism employs about 700,000 people and accounts for some 20 percent of Greece's economic output, so how the sector fares is significant for the country's recovery. Greece emerged from a decade-long debt crisis two years ago.

About 33 million tourists visited the Mediterranean nation last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros.

Passengers arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union's aviation safety agency will be tested for the coronavirus and quarantined up to 14 days, depending on the test result. Restrictions remain for passengers from Britain and Turkey. Arrivals from other airports will be randomly tested.

Restrictions on movement imposed in March helped Greece contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just above 3,000 cases, a relatively low number compared with other EU countries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.