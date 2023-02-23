Hamdan bin Zayed orders provision of AED20 million for Ramadan programmes in Syria

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), ordered the provision of AED20 million to implement Ramadan programmes in Syria.

He also instructed the ERC to offer the best services to Syrians and provide for their needs during the Holy Month of Ramadan, especially in areas affected by the recent earthquake.

The ERC has drafted an urgent plan to implement the directives of Sheikh Hamdan and has completed its preparations to meet the needs of Syrians during the Holy Month, in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ERC's Board of Directors, said that Sheikh Hamdan's directives are due to his keenness to improve humanitarian conditions in Syria and ease the suffering of Syrians.

He added that the ERC had drafted a detailed plan to expand its beneficiary database for Ramadan projects in Syria, in coordination with the country’s embassy in Damascus and the Syrian Red Crescent.

The ERC will exert all possible efforts to implement its Ramadan projects, in line with the noble values of the Holy Month, he further added.

