HM The Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to visit UAE tomorrow

By ONA

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow Wednesday.

A statement to this effect was issued by the Diwan of Royal Court today, reading as follows: “His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will leave tomorrow for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in response to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE invitation to His Majesty to take part in a fraternal meeting between GCC Leaders, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

His Majesty the Sultan will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and Sayyid Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE.

May the Almighty Allah guard His Majesty the Sultan wherever he might be and grant him permanent success!’

