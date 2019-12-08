Hong Kong protests cross half-year mark with rally

By AP

Hong Kong-Protests Marchers are again expected to fill Hong Kong streets in a rally that will test the enduring appeal of the city's protest movement marking a half year of demonstrations.

Police granted approval for the march on Sunday afternoon, which could boost participant numbers.

The rally was called by the Civil Human Rights Front, a group that has organized some of the biggest demonstrations since hundreds of thousands of protesters first marched on June 9.

That rally protested now-withdrawn proposals to allow criminal suspects to be sent for trial in mainland China.

The movement has snowballed from there.