"Hope Makers" logo lights up Kuwait Towers

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives lit up Kuwait Towers in Kuwait City, with the logo of the "Hope Makers Initiative," in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Kuwait.

The initiative is the largest of its kind in the Arab region that honours philanthropists and celebrates the efforts and contributions of over 87,000 Arab "hope makers," who participated in the second edition of the initiative and helped to improve the lives of others and make positive changes to their communities.

Rahma Hussein Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, stated that the Emirati initiative, which celebrates unknown and giving heroes who donate their time, efforts and resources without waiting for recognition, is a noble gesture that motivates more Arab youth to do the same, to achieve development and advancement.

He added that Kuwait’s participation in the initiative is part of its commitment to support the creation of prosperous communities and stable nations, where citizens can achieve positive change, overcome their difficulties, benefit from opportunities and promote optimism for a better future.

Mohammed Omran, Director of Projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Coordinator of the Hope Makers Initiative, said that Kuwait leads in supporting humanitarian, community and charity work around the world, especially in the Arab region. It is not strange for Kuwait to support the initiative and celebrate its programmes and projects to create a better Arab future, such as lighting up Kuwait Towers with the Hope Makers logo, he added.

The second edition of the initiative attracted wide Kuwaiti participation through humanitarian and volunteer initiatives and projects in various areas. It also included the honouring Kuwaiti hope maker, one of the five winners of last year’s "Hope Makers Title," who fought poverty, disease and illiteracy through her persistence, optimism and positivity.

Kuwait Towers is the fourth Arab landmark to be lit up by the Hope Makers logo, after Al Raouche Rock in Beirut that was lit up last year, and the historic citadel of Salah El Din in Cairo and Abu Dhabi Towers, which were lit up in April.