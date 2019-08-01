Houthi attack on military parade in Yemen kills more than 30

By Wam

Iran-backed Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting a military parade in Aden have killed more than 30 people according to medical and security sources.

Reuters reported on Thursday that an unnamed witness saw nine bodies on the ground after an explosion hit a military camp belonging to the Yemeni Security Belt forces.

The attack killed at least 32 people, including a commander, a medical and a security source told the news agency.

"Soldiers screamed and ran to lift the wounded and place them on trucks. Red berets lay on the ground in pools of blood," the agency reported.