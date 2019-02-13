‘Human Tolerance Youth Forum’ begins in Pakistan

By Wam

The 'Human Tolerance Youth Forum' began in Pakistan, under the slogan, "In the Footsteps of Zayed," coinciding with the humanitarian mission of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign to treat children, women and the elderly in Kathor.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that the forum is being held during the Year of Tolerance, as directed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and as part of the efforts of campaign, which is supported by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The forum aims to promote the culture of tolerance, volunteering and humanitarian giving, and create a platform for presenting ideas, attracting the youth, and encouraging partnerships between public and private institutions, as well as motivating them to adopt community and humanitarian initiatives to empower the youth of all nationalities.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the current edition of the forum will present the humanitarian initiatives of the Zayed Giving Initiative and the "H.H. Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme" around the world.

She added that the forum will launch three initiatives, which are the 'Human Tolerance Youth Initiative', the 'Human Tolerance Youth Festival' and the 'Human Tolerance Youth Award'.

The forum will aim to highlight the key role of Emirati youth in promoting tolerance and the ideas of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the community, as well as his local and regional legacy of promoting tolerance.

Reem Othman, Ambassador of Humanitarian Action, highlighted the key role of the youth in promoting the culture of tolerance, volunteering and humanitarian giving.