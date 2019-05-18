Imran Khan thanks President, AD Crown Prince for pardoning 572 Pakistani prisoners

By Wam

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for pardoning 572 Pakistani prisoners on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A statement issued by the office of Pakistan's Prime Minister today said that Pakistan appreciates this initiative, which would contribute to further enhancing friendly bilateral relations.