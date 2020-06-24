Indians not to travel for Haj this year

By WAM

Muslims from India will not go to the Holy Land to perform Haj this year, the Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, announced here today.

This follows a phone conversation between Naqvi and the Minister for Haj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten yesterday.

The Saudi Minister briefed Naqvi in detail about the Kingdom’s efforts to fight COVID-19 infections. He suggested to India not to send pilgrims for Haj this year.

Two hundred thousand Indian Muslims had performed Haj in 2019. Half of them were women. About 213,000 persons had already registered to travel for Haj this year, Naqvi told a press conference here today.

He said the government will immediately refund the full amount of money deposited by the applicants without any deduction following the Kingdom’s preventive and precautionary measures during the 1441 H/ 2020 AD Haj season.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.