Jassim Al-Budaiwi, new Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council

By Emirates247

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, welcomed Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, the appointed Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council, congratulating him on assuming the duties of the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council as of February 1, 2023, wishing him success in performing the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to him to lead The helm of work in the General Secretariat, and work to strengthen the process of joint Gulf action to achieve its lofty goals towards more cooperation and integration among the GCC countries, in a manner that achieves the directives and visions of the leaders of the GCC states.

The Secretary-General praised Jassim Al-Budaiwi’s great diplomatic career, which will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the regional and international status of the Cooperation Council, preserving the council’s gains, and working towards more gains and achievements to serve the member states and the people of the Cooperation Council.

Who is Jassim Al-Budaiwi?

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in 1991.

1992.. appointed as a diplomatic attaché at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

1993 .. Obtained a Diploma in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford.

2001.. Worked for the Kuwait Embassy in the United Nations.

2004.. Promoted from Second Secretary to First Secretary.

2007.. He assumed the position of General Counsellor at the Kuwaiti Mission to the United Nations.

2011.. Promoted to the position of Deputy Chief of Mission.

2013 – 2016 .. He held the position of Ambassador of Kuwait to the Republic of Korea.

2016 – 2022..He held the position of Head of Kuwait’s Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium.

August 2022… He held the position of Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States.

The Kuwaiti diplomat was honored during a ceremony held by “Soul City” magazine and “NDN News”, when he was serving as ambassador to Seoul, and was awarded the “Best Ambassador” award for his efforts in developing relations between South Korea and the State of Kuwait.

