'Kan Yama Kan' provides over 500 books to Indian school

By Wam

To improve Indian children’s access to books, the UAE Board on Books for Young People, UAEBBY’s Kan Yama Kan initiative, has presented over 500 new books in literature, self-development, and more to the children of Naushera Mewat Public School, in New Delhi.

These books have been added to the 2,000-book library that the Kan Yama Kan initiative established in 2017 in the school, in collaboration with Etihad Airways. The selection of books was made by the UAEBBY to serve as a source of knowledge, entertainment, enlightenment and psychological support.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY and the rest of the UAEBBY delegation were welcomed into the school by a performance by the students, which was followed by the distribution of books among children.

Marwa Al Aqroubi emphasised on the UAEBBY’s goal to bring children and books together, and help instil in them a love of reading and acquiring knowledge, and said the board’s participation in book fairs and other cultural events around the world helped them to reach their established targets through book donations and other cultural and literary activities.

She said, "Our visit aligns with the UAEBBY’s strategy to improve children’s access to books worldwide, especially in areas affected by conflict and unrest, through the KYK initiative. We were delighted to see how much the library we established in 2017 has been used and appreciated by the students of Naushera Mewat School, and we were happy to add more than 500 high-quality books to this collection. This new venture furthers our commitment to promoting a culture of reading by offering interesting books in a variety of genres to children."

"We also committedly follow-up on every initiative and project we launch in different communities around the world, as part of our commitment to ensure they have the intended impact, and also bring people together through books," she added.

UAEBBY is the national branch of the International Board on Books for Young People, IBBY. Operating in more than 77 countries, IBBY is the main board based in Switzerland and founded in 1953. The organisation is an international network of institutions and individuals from around the world who are committed to promoting and encouraging the culture of reading and bringing children and books together.