KFC offers couples chicken themed weddings

By Bang

KFC Australia is offering chicken loving couples their dream wedding.

The fried chicken eatery is offering six romantic pairs looking to tie the knot by May 2020 the opportunity to have a themed ceremony complete with branded food, decorations and more.

In a statement, the company said: "Along with getting to smash freshly cooked Kentucky Fried Chicken courtesy of the KFC Food Truck, the happy couple will also get a KFC-themed celebrant to make it all official, a KFC photo booth to capture those happy memories, custom KFC buckets and musical entertainment to get the first dance kicked off in true style."

According to Fox News, the company will plan - and foot the bill for - a wedding for up to 200 guests.