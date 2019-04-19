Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation holds 8th group wedding in Bahrain

By Wam

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation today held its eighth group wedding in Bahrain, which involved 1,080 young men and women.

The group wedding was held on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation.

The wedding ceremony, which was held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Charity Organisation of Bahrain; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation; Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, Secretary-General of the Royal Charity Organisation, as well as several senior officials and guests, and the parents of the brides and grooms.

Al Khouri thanked His Majesty King Hamad for his generous patronage and for supporting the foundation’s charity and humanitarian initiatives.

"On the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and with the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour, the number of beneficiaries of the foundation’s group wedding initiative has increased yearly. The initiative began in 2011 when 220 young men and women were married. In 2019, the initiative’s eighth consecutive year, we arranged the marriage of 1,080 young men and women, with totally 4,726 people got married through the initiative," Al Khouri said.

He added that the foundation constructed eight multi-purpose venues around the UAE, each with a capacity of 1,200, according to the highest international standards, which can be used for weddings at a cost lower than other venues and are managed by local families.

The foundation has sponsored 4,646 brides and grooms over seven group weddings in Bahrain.