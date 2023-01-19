King of Bahrain receives UAE President at his residence in Abu Dhabi

By WAM

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today received at his residence in Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

King Hamad welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and exchanged with him cordial talks that underpin the depth of the UAE-Bahrain fraternal ties.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation across various domains to benefit the mutual interests of their countries and peoples towards further progress and prosperity.

The Bahraini King expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for hosting the fraternal consultative meeting that hosted a number of Arab leaders, mainly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, praising the pivotal and active role played by the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on the regional and international arenas.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

The meeting was attended by Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander of Bahrain.

