King Salman issues Royal Decrees

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia today issued a number of Royal Orders, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

"After having seen the Statute of the Rule; the Council of Ministers System; the Royal Order No. A/68 dated 9/4/1436 H. reshuffling the Council of Ministers; and other relevant Royal Orders and upon the public interest, We, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, order the following: First: The Council of Ministers is reformed under our Presidency as follows: 1- His Royal Highness Prince/ Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, as Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence.

2- HRH Prince/ Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of State.

3- HRH Prince/ Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as Minister of State.

4- HRH Prince/ Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of Interior.

5- HRH Prince/ Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of National Guard.

6- HH Prince/ Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud as Minister of Culture.

7- Sheikh/ Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh as Minister of State.

8- Dr./ Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Al-Sheikh as Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

9- Dr./ Waleed bin Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sama'ani as Minister of Justice.

10- Dr./ Mutlab bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah as Minister of State.

11- Dr./ Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban as Minister of State.

12- Dr./ Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

13- Dr./ Tawfiq bin Fawzan bin Mohammed Al-Rabeeah as Minister of Health.

14- Mohammed bin Faisal bin Jaber Abu-Saq as Minister of State for Shura Council Affairs.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree reforming the Council of Political and Security Affairs as follows: 1- Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense as Chairman.

2- Minister of Interior as Member.

3- Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

4- Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

5- Minister of Foreign Affairs as Member.

6- Khalid bin Abdurrahman Al-Isa, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

7- Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

8- Minister of Media, Member.

9- President of General Intelligence as Member.

10- President of State Security as Member.

11- National Security Adviser as Member and Supervisor of the Council's Secretariat.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order reforming the Council of Economic and Development Affairs as follows: 1- Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense as Chairman.

2- Minister of Culture as Member.

3- Minister of Justice as Member.

4- Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

5- Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf as Member.

6- Minister of Health as Member.

7- Dr. Isaam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

8- Minister of Commerce and Investment as Member.

9 - Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs as Member.

10 - Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers as Member.

11 - Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture as Member.

12 - Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources as Member.

13 - Minister of Housing as Member.

14 - Minister of Civil Service as Member.

15 - Minister of Hajj and Umrah as Member.

16 - Minister of Finance as Member.

17 - Minister of Communications and Information Technology as Member.

18 - Minister of Transport as Member.

19 - Minister of Economy and Planning as Member.

20 - Minister of Labor and Social Development as Member.

21 - Minister of Education as Member.

22 - Minister of Media as Member.

23 - Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib as Member.

24 - Chairman of Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers as Member.

25 - Dr. Ghassan bin Abdurrahman Al-Shibl as Member.

26 - Secretary of the Finance Committee at the Royal Court as Member.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1 - Article (30) of the Council of Ministers shall be amended to read as follows: "The Internal Regulations of the Council of Ministers shall specify the administrative structures of these agencies, their respective powers and the manner of managing their duties."

2 - Creating a new body to be called: the Court of the Council of Ministers: This court deals with the relevant tasks of the Council of Ministers and its premiership.

3 - The following departments are to be annexed to the Court of the Council of Ministers: the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers; the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, and the bodies associated with the Royal Court as well as the relevant departments in charge of the duties of the Council of Ministers.

4 - The bodies and departments referred to in item (3) shall continue to exercise their powers pending the Court of the Council of Ministers to assume office.

5 - A committee jointly affiliated to the Royal Court, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers is formed to specify the bodies and departments related to the tasks of the Court of the Council of Ministers, prepare the necessary arrangements and timetable for the Court of the Council of Ministers to assume office and forward the findings reached during the fiscal year (1440/1441) to the higher authority.

6 - The Royal Protocol is to be annexed to the Royal Court. A committee jointly affiliated to the Royal Court and Royal Protocol is formed to set the necessary arrangements and timetable for the enforcement of that during the fiscal year (1440/1441). The Royal Protocol shall continue to function as usual during that period.

7 - The Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers shall, in collaboration with the competent authorities, review the regulations, orders, royal decrees and decisions that have been affected by this order and propose the necessary procedures in order to complete the necessary legal procedures.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambassador to United Kingdom and Ireland, of his post.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order appointing Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Asir Region, of his post and appointing Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the Governor of Asir Region, at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, of his post.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1- Creating a commission under the name: "Saudi Space Agency", pending the issuance of a Royal Order to appoint a chairman of its board of directors.

2- The Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, in coordination with the relevant authorities, shall prepare and complete the necessary legal procedures.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1- Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Agency at the rank of minister.

2- Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shall be in charge of the agency until the formation of a board of directors.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as consultant at the Royal Court.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Al-Jouf Region, of his post, and appointing Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Governor of Al-Jouf Region at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Deputy Governor of Makkah Region at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud as Governor of Hafar Al-Batin Region at the excellent rank.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Ghofaili, Advisor of the National Security, of his post and appointing Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban as National Security Advisor in addition to his duties.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1- Creating a commission under the name "General Commission for Exhibitions and Conferences", pending the issuance of a Royal Order to appoint a chairman of its board of directors.

2- The Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, in coordination with the relevant authorities, shall prepare and complete the necessary legal procedures within three months.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1- Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi will serve as acting chairman of the board of directors of the General Commission for Exhibitions and Conferences.

2- Dr. Al-Qasabi shall be in charge of the commission pending the formation of the board of directors.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1- The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage shall be appointed by a Royal Order.

2- The chairman of the commission shall be appointed and relieved by a decision of the board of directors which specifies his wage and other financial privileges.

3- The Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, in coordination with the relevant authorities, shall prepare and complete the necessary legal procedures within three months.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority, and appointing Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Ahmad bin Aqeel Al-Khatib as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Dr. Suleiman bin Abdullah bin Hamoud Aba Al-Kahil, Rector of Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University, of his post.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Isa as adviser at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Isa as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Dr. Awwad bin Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Awwad as advisor to the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Tunesi as advisor at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Lieutenant General Saud bin Abdulaziz Hilal, Director of Public Security, of his post and appointing General Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi as Director of Public Security.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Lieutenant General Saud bin Abdulaziz Hilal, as advisor at the Royal Court.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Skhait, advisor at the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers, of his post.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order as follows: 1- Creating a commission under the name: "Local Content and Government Procurement Commission ", pending the issuance of a Royal Order to appoint a chairman of its board of directors.

2- The Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, in coordination with the relevant authorities, shall prepare and complete the necessary legal procedures within three months.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Dr. Ghassan bin Abdurrahman Al-Shebl as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Local Content and Government Procurement Commission". Dr. Al-Shebl shall be in charge of the commission, pending the formation of its board of directors.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, relieving Mohammed bin Hamoud Al-Mazyad, Assistant to the Minister of Finance, of his post and appointing Hindi bin Abdullah bin Humaidan Al-Suhaimi as Assistant to the Minister of Finance at the excellent rank.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Dr. Iman bint Habas bin Sultan Al-Mutairi as Assistant to the Minister of Commerce and Investment at the excellent rank.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Ihsan bin Abbas bin Hamza Bafaqih as Governor of the General Authority for the State's Real Estate at the excellent rank.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order, appointing Eng. Anef bin Ahmed bin Abdulmohsen Abanummi as President of the Saudi Post Corporation at the excellent rank.