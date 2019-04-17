King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss latest regional, global developments and challenges

By Wam

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed ways of consolidating bilateral ties and took stock of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While welcoming Sheikh Mohamed, King Salman emphasised that brotherly, longstanding ties between the two countries and their peoples have been growing stronger under the firm will of the leaderships in both countries to further developing and expanding them.

The two leaders discussed avenues of joint coordination and cooperation as well as joint work in areas that serve mutual interests so as to advance development, prosperity and stability for the peoples of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and other peoples in the region.

The meeting, which took place at Erga Palace in Riyadh, addressed challenges and crises besetting countries in the region while the two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in confronting these challenges and risks, including extremism, terrorism and regional interferences in internal affairs of Arab countries, that threaten regional security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored that Saudi Arabia and the UAE maintain strong brotherly bonds based on well-established foundations of mutual affection, respect and confidence, and a common vision towards regional and international changes and challenges out of their belief in their common destiny.

Sheikh Mohamed praised steadfast positions taken by King Salman in support of causes of right, justice and humanity as well as his efforts to realise security, peace and stability regionally and globally.

Present at the talks from the UAE side were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser;H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs;H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Committee;Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia;Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and several senior UAE officials.

Those who attended from the Saudi side included Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Issa, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Tamim bin Abdulaziz Al-Salem, and the Assistant Special Secretary of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.