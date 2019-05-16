King Salman receives FNC Speaker

By Wam

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah today Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council and her accompanying delegation.

Al Qubaisi conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, to King Salman, who relayed his best wishes to the leadership and people of UAE.

The audience was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, the Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf.