Kuwait Airport air navigation operating as normal despite unstable weather conditions

By Wam

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that air traffic at Kuwait International Airport is proceeding as normal despite the unstable weather that hit the country.

According to the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, the Director of the Air Navigation Department, Imad Al-Sanoussihe, refuted news reports claiming that flights have been suspended from the airport.

Additionally, Kuwait Airways said in a press statement that flights from the airport are operating on schedule and there has been no flight cancellations.

Photo: AFP

The country is currently facing unstable weather with strong winds causing aggravated dust along with thundershowers.