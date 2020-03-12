Kuwait announces eight new coronavirus cases

By WAM

Kuwait announced on Thursday eight new people tested positive with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons infected with the virus to 75.

According to the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said five of the new cases were Egyptian nationals and they tested positive after they came in close contact with a person who came from Azerbaijan.

He added in a daily press briefing the three others were Kuwaiti citizens who travelled back from Iran.

Al-Sanad said four patients were still in the intensive care unity, one critical and conditions of the three others were stable. He added that five persons had already been cured from the virus.

He noted that the Ministry of Health took a total of 6,841 samples from people for testing.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.