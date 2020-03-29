Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

By WAM

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that a further 20 people were infected by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours.

This brings the Gulf country's tally of confirmed virus cases up to 255, the Kuwait News Agency quoted the ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying in a daily news briefing, remarking that the new cases include six Kuwaitis and an expat from the Philippines, all related to travel to the UK.

The remaining 13 cases came due to close contacts with previously unveiled infections; one from Kuwait, nine from India and three from Bangladesh, the spokesman elaborated.

