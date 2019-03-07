Kuwaiti Emir receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

By Wam

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, has received a copy of credentials of the new UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Saqer Nasser Al Raisi.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Kuwaiti Emir, wishing him and his people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial talks, and the Emir praised the strength of the Emirati-Kuwaiti ties and thanked the UAE for its participation in the celebration of Kuwait's national days.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Emir reciprocated his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing them good health and further development, growth and prosperity to the UAE and its people.